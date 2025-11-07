FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bioventus Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioventus in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Bioventus’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bioventus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE:BVS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $618.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bioventus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 23,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 28.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the third quarter worth $72,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

