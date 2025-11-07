FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bioventus Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioventus in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Bioventus’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bioventus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
NYSE:BVS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $618.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $12.61.
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
