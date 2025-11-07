Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT is Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Longview Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.