Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Adicet Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.68 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,816,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 208.8% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 154,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

