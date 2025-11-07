Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a 8.3% increase from Dorian LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Dorian LPG has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dorian LPG to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.09). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 89,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,067.20. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

