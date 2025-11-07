BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

BioAge Labs Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BIOA opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.98. BioAge Labs has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BioAge Labs by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 226,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 173,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 171,426 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BioAge Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIOA. Citigroup upped their price objective on BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. Our technology platform and differentiated human datasets enable us to identify promising targets based on insights into molecular changes that drive aging.

