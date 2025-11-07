Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 1.8%

BBU opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

