What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for TopBuild FY2025 Earnings?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $19.60 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2026 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.83.

BLD stock opened at $405.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $461.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.81 and a 200 day moving average of $368.11.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in TopBuild by 28.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

