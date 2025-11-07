Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $7,175,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

