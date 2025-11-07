Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $673.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $706.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

