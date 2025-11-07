Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares $TECL Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.66.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

