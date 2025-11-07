Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 136 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,823.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $445.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 297.27, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.05 and its 200 day moving average is $353.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

