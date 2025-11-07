Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 3.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.4%

PWR opened at $442.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.20 and a 200-day moving average of $379.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $469.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

