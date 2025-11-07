Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of Cinemark FY2025 Earnings

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.47 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Cinemark stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. Cinemark has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cinemark by 758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,689 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,589,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after buying an additional 1,338,153 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $32,297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 119.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,180,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,709 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,953,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

