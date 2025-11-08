Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 473,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 310,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio2 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rio2 Stock Performance

About Rio2

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

