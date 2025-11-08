First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $10.99 Million in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 118.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 68.73%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

