Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $269,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 89.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.1% during the second quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 111,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,453,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,547,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ZBH opened at $88.46 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.33 and a 12 month high of $114.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

View Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.