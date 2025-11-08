First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Black Hills worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,679,000 after buying an additional 43,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Black Hills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4,115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Black Hills Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

