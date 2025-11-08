First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Performant Healthcare, Inc. $PHLT

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,704,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.45% of Performant Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHLT. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performant Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $3,250,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performant Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Performant Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,698,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performant Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Performant Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Performant Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley downgraded Performant Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Performant Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Performant Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHLT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Performant Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.41 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Performant Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Performant Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performant Healthcare

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

