First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 17,483 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.17.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

