OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 1,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
OFS Credit Trading Down 0.1%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
