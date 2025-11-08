Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a negative return on equity of 201.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 45.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

