AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.9660 and last traded at $4.95. 128,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 191,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBRF shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbraSilver Resource currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

