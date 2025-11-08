Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.7650. 22,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 26,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
Bank OZK Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.
Bank OZK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.