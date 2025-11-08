Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.7650. 22,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 26,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

