Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $326.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.09. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.03 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

