TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $81.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

