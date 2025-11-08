Insider Selling: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $34,603,166.08 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David Hyman sold 31,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,099.84, for a total value of $34,603,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,765,942.40. This trade represents a 49.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6%

NFLX stock opened at $1,103.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,183.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,197.63. The firm has a market cap of $467.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $788.65 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shares of Netflix are going to split on the morning of Monday, November 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 14th.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,560.00 to $1,510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,340.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

