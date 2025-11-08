Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.50 and last traded at GBX 100.53. 927,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,091,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.60.

Pensana Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £308.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.65.

Pensana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.