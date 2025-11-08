SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.38. 117,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 42,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised SIG Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SIG Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SIG Group

SIG Group Stock Performance

About SIG Group

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.31.

(Get Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.