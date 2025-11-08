Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives $102.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.3667.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s payout ratio is 63.21%.

In other news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,324 shares of company stock valued at $994,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,658,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $2,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

