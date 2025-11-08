NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Trimmed by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $186,371,000 after buying an additional 61,543 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 31,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.