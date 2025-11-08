iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $153,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

