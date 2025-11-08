SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV is Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,643 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 187,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

