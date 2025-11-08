Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Buys New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance
BATS:COWZ opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
