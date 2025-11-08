5,742 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

