Schwab High Yield Bond ETF $SCYB Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCYB. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 13,825.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 163,000.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

SCYB stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

