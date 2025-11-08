Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,780 ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,636,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,628,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 79.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 437,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $7,647,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $4,657,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Price Performance

SH opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

