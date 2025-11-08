Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $108,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 175.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lennox International by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $491.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.49. Lennox International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.40 and a 52-week high of $689.44.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Weiss Ratings cut Lennox International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.17.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total transaction of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,764.52. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

