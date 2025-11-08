Bensler LLC Purchases 11,748 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Bensler LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

