Insider Selling: EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Director Sells $897,316.50 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) Director Robin Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $649.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $661.69 and a 200-day moving average of $571.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $778.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

