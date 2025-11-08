Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,000,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,634,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,894,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,416,000 after purchasing an additional 185,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,696,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,152,000 after purchasing an additional 198,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $59.68 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

