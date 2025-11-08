Capasso Planning Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 89.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,393 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.