Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Receives C$6.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.17.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price target on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.
Zedcor Stock Down 4.3%
About Zedcor
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
