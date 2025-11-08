Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

