Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Development LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 332,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.35.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.