Q4 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.05.

GEI stock opened at C$23.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.31. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.63 and a 12-month high of C$27.37.

In other news, Director Maria Hooper bought 5,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.72 per share, with a total value of C$128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

