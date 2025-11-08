Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after acquiring an additional 237,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,370,000 after purchasing an additional 646,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,689 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

