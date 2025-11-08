Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $2.62 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. CommVault Systems comprises about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 158.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,881,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 33,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.69. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.45 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $918,979.74. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510,336.63. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,157. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

