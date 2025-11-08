Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,942 Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $238.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Zacks Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

