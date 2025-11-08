Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL is Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 388.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises about 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of RL stock opened at $324.98 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $341.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

