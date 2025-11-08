46,912 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,439,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 466,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

